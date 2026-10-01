Indian archer Chikitha Taniparthi missed out on a hat-trick of medals at the ongoing Asian Games after bowing out in the quarterfinals of the women's compound individual event on Thursday. Chikitha, who won gold medals in both women's team and mixed team compound events on Wednesday, lost 143-144 against Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the last eight round. Chikitha never got going on Thursday as she won just a single game with scoreline reading 29-30 29-30 29-29 29-26 27-27 to bow out.

An eight point in the first shot of the fifth end cost her dearly, eventually costing her the match.

Later in the day, India's Ganesh Mani Ratnam will be in action against Chieh-Lun Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the men's individual compound event at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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