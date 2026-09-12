Big Change For Shreyas Iyer And Co: Asian Games Cricket Schedule Tweaked - Report
India will start the cricket event as defending champions in both the men's and women's categories.
- The start time of some matches in men's cricket at the Asian Games has reportedly been advanced by 30 minutes
- Matches, which were scheduled to begin at 2 PM local time, on September 28, October 1 and 3 have been affected
- India, who have earned a direct qualification into the quarter-finals, are among the impacted teams
The India's men's and women's cricket teams will be in action at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The quadrennial event is scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4, with cricket making its fourth appearance at the Games. India will start the event as defending champions in both the men's and women's categories. Both teams clinched a gold medal each at Hangzhou, China, in 2023. The men's tournament will begin on September 24, while the women's competition will start on September 17.
The start time of some knockout matches in men's cricket at the Asian Games 2026 has been advanced by 30 minutes, reported Cricbuzz. The contests, which were originally scheduled to start at 2 PM local time (10:30 AM IST), will now begin at 1:30 PM local time (10 AM IST), the report said. It added that the morning games will start as scheduled, that is, 9 AM local time (5.30 AM IST). It is worth noting that Japan is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of India.
The matches that will be impacted are: India's quarter-final on September 28, the second semi-final on October 1, and the final on October 3. The rest of the men's matches will take place as scheduled.
In the men's competition, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have directly qualified for the quarter-finals as the top-seeded teams. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal in Group A, and Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman in Group B, will battle for the remaining four quarter-final spots. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Top 8 stage.
The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash can take place only once at the Asian Games, either in one of the semi-finals or in the final.