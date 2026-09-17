The Indian contingent is facing severe logistical difficulties in Japan, with only a few days remaining before the start of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, according to sources. The Games are scheduled to begin on September 19 and conclude on October 4. According to sources, Indian athletes are being forced to wait for extended periods to receive their allotted rooms, with the shooting team among those facing significant inconvenience. India's shooting campaign begins on September 20, but the logistical challenges are posing a major threat to the athletes' preparations.

According to sources, members of India's shooting contingent are taking more than two hours to reach the training venue.

It has also been learnt that, apart from drinking water, there are no adequate facilities available at those venues.

Sources further claimed that room bookings for several Indian officials and athletes have been cancelled, while others were forced to spend hours at the airport before being allotted accommodation.

Sources also told NDTV that India's Chef de Mission has booked 15 additional rooms to help address the accommodation crisis.

The logistical challenges have raised widespread concerns about the hosts' ability to stage the event smoothly. More than 11,000 athletes from over 45 countries are set to compete at the Games.

The Asian Games were first held in 1951 in New Delhi, India. This is the 20th edition with games last held in 2023 in Hangzhou, China, where about 12,000 athletes attended. Those games were delayed a year by the pandemic.

There's no dedicated athletes village at these games. Up to 5,000 athletes and officials will stay on the Italian liner Costa Serena. Others will be lodged in hotels and in temporary wood containers.

Organizers planned for 15,000 athletes and officials. But around August the number soared to 17,000. The Olympic Council of Asia has said those registered by a July deadline will get accommodation. Others who came late have to find their own.

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