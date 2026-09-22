Indian boxer Jadumani Singh advanced to the next round at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Thapa by a unanimous 5-0 decision on Tuesday. Jadumani made a measured start to the bout as Thapa looked to attack with multiple punches, although several of them failed to land cleanly. The Indian boxer picked his shots carefully as both fighters exchanged punches in an aggressive opening round. A solid left hook from Thapa landed on Jadumani, making the opening round a closely contested affair. However, four judges scored the round in favour of the Indian, as Jadumani took it 4-1. Jadumani came out stronger in the second round and landed several solid punches on Thapa, who appeared to be struggling under the Indian's pressure.

The Nepalese boxer began to show signs of fatigue as Jadumani increased his intensity and continued to find his target. The Indian again took the round 4-1 to build a commanding advantage going into the third.

Jadumani maintained the pressure in the final round and landed a vicious left hook that resulted in a standing count against Thapa. The Indian boxer continued to stay composed while avoiding Thapa's big punches and found another solid counter to strengthen his advantage.

Jadumani eventually secured a unanimous 5-0 victory to progress to the next round at the continental showpiece. The Indian boxer will now continue his campaign in the men's boxing event with a place in the pre-quarterfinals secured.

Meanwhile, India clinched their first gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 as the women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final to win the title.

In boxing, Sakshi Chaudhary defeated the Philippines' Aira Villegas in the women's 51kg Round of 32, while Jadumani Singh beat Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Thapa 5-0 to enter the Round of 16.

In shooting, Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final. After Day 2 of the men's skeet qualification, Anantjeet Singh Naruka was second, Mairaj Khan 23rd and Bhavtegh Singh Gill 35th. In women's skeet, Raiza Dhillon was fifth, Parinaaz Dhaliwal ninth and Maheshwari Chauhan 16th.

In table tennis, India beat Thailand 3-2 in the women's team Round of 16 but lost 0-3 to the Republic of Korea in the men's team Round 1.

In fencing, Taniksha Khatri lost to Song Sera in the women's individual epee quarterfinal, while Mitva Chaudhari exited in the Round of 16 after losing to Yang Jingwen. Hemash Singh Sanasam and Sachin also lost their respective Round of 32 bouts in the men's individual foil.

In badminton, India lost 3-1 to Japan in the women's team quarterfinal.

In soft tennis, Aryan Thakur beat Mongolia's Bold-Erdene Altangerel 4-0 but later lost to Chinese Taipei's Chen Po-Yi. Aadhya Tiwari beat Pakistan's Kainaat Shallwani but remained out of contention for the knockouts, while Jay Meena defeated Pakistan's Hussain Arain 4-0.

In swimming, Aryan Nehra finished fourth in the men's 1500m freestyle Final B, while Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston and Dhanush Suresh finished seventh overall in the men's 4x100m medley relay heats to qualify for the final.

India's men's kabaddi team registered a 63-31 win over South Korea in Group A, while the sepak takraw team lost 3-0 to Malaysia in the men's Team Regu Group B.

In karate, Alisha Choudhary lost 1-6 to Indonesia's Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani in the women's Kumite -55kg Round of 16.

In equestrian dressage, Ashish Limaye/Willy Be Dun finished 13th, Arjan Nagra/Cooley Goodwood 23rd and Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38 26th.

In esports, India's Shakeel Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo drew 0-0 with Uzbekistan in eFootball Group F, while in wushu, Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam finished ninth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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