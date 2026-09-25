Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Live Streaming Asian Games Squash Quarterfinal: Two Indian Squash players will face each other in the quarterfinals at Asian Games Achi-Nagoya. Tanvi Khanna and Anahat singh will fight for the semi-finals spot. Junior world champion and medal favourite Anahat began her women's singles campaign with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-7) win over Singapore's Wai Iynn Au Yeong in just 19 minutes. Tanvi then joined her teenage compatriot in the quarterfinals after beating Singapore's Wai Yhann Au Yeong 3-1 (5-11, 11-4, 11-5, 13-11) in 39 minutes. Unlike last edition, semifinalists are not assured of a guaranteed medal in the squash singles competition.

When Will Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Asian Games Squash quarterfial match take place?

Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Asian Games Squash quarterfial match take place on Friday, September 25.

Where will Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Asian Games Squash quarterfial match take place?

Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Asian Games Squash quarterfial match take place at the Takeda Teva Ocean Arena.

What time will Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Asian Games Squash quarterfial match start?

Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Asian Games Squash quarterfial match will start on 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Asian Games Squash quarterfial match?

Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Asian Games Squash quarterfial match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the TAnahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Asian Games Squash quarterfial match?

Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna Asian Games Squash quarterfial match will bestreamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)

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