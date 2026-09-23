In-form drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat continued her impressive run, scoring a record nine goals in a single match as India thrashed Thailand 20-1 to register their third consecutive victory in Pool B of the women's hockey competition at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Deepika (2nd, 8th, 9th, 24th, 33rd, 36th, 39th, 51st and 57th minutes) was unstoppable from penalty corners, converting all nine of her attempts to script a record haul, while Navneet Kaur (4th, 29th, 35th and 51st) also ran riot in the one-sided contest.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (10th, 11th and 47th) completed a hat-trick, while Neha Goyal (19th), Lalremsiami (26th), Sakshi Rana (29th) and skipper Salima Tete (45th) joined the scorers as India piled on the goals.

Thailand's consolation goal was scored from a penalty-corner variation by Supansa Samanso (57th).

India will next play hosts Japan on Friday.

India lead the Pool B standings with three wins from as many matches, ahead of Japan. The top teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals of the 12-team competition.

India toyed with the Thai defence from the outset, with Deepika at the forefront through her penalty-corner conversions.

The Indians, who finished a historic fifth at the recent FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, continued from where they had left off in the first two matches.

India had earlier registered convincing 19-0 and 17-1 wins over Uzbekistan and Indonesia, respectively.

Deepika, who had scored 11 goals before this game (eight against Uzbekistan and three against Indonesia), opened India's tally before Navneet doubled the lead.

Deepika was immaculate with her drag-flicks, finding Thailand's net with ease from set pieces.

Rutuja was brilliant upfront, finding herself in the right place at the right time to deflect passes into the net, while Lalremsiami and Navneet struck field goals. Navneet also converted a penalty stroke in the 29th minute as India enjoyed a commanding 11-0 lead at half-time.

The Indians continued their complete domination after the change of ends, with Sakshi and skipper Salima also getting their names on the scoresheet with field efforts.

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