A ruthless Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday to set up Wimbledon men's singles final against Alexander Zverev. Sinner took the opening set 6-4. It was a tightly contested battle until 4-4, with both players holding their respective serves before the Italian broke Djokovic to take the lead. He then held serve to seal the first set.

Sinner broke Djokovic again in the second set to win it 6-4. The defending champion continued his dominant run and won a third straight set with 6-4 margin.