Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Live Updates, Wimbledon 2026: Defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final in London today. Zverev defeated Arthur Fery in straight sets to enter his first grass-court final. On the other hand, Sinner outplayed seven-time champion and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in straight sets to set up the clash against Zverev. While aiming to defend his title, the Italian tennis star is chasing his second Wimbledon trophy.
Here are the Live Scores and Updates from the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final:
Sinner vs Zvereve LIVE: Match set to begin in 10 minutes!
The official start time for the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev is 8:30 PM IST. Expect the action to begin in around 10 minutes. Stay connected!
Sinner vs Zvereve LIVE: Sinner outplays Djokovic!
A ruthless Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday to set up Wimbledon men's singles final against Alexander Zverev. Sinner took the opening set 6-4. It was a tightly contested battle until 4-4, with both players holding their respective serves before the Italian broke Djokovic to take the lead. He then held serve to seal the first set.
Sinner broke Djokovic again in the second set to win it 6-4. The defending champion continued his dominant run and won a third straight set with 6-4 margin.
Sinner vs Zvereve LIVE: Zverev's dominant semi-final win!
Germany's Alexander Zverev brought Arthur Fery's dream Wimbledon 2026 campaign to an emphatic end on Friday, defeating the British wildcard 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the men's singles final at the All England Club for the first time in his career.
Playing in front of a packed Centre Court crowd firmly behind the home favourite, Zverev weathered an early challenge before taking complete control of the contest. The German's powerful serving, relentless baseline hitting, and superior experience proved too much for Fery, whose remarkable run had captivated British fans over the past fortnight.
Wimbledon 2026 LIVE: Linda Noskova won women's title!
Linda Noskova beat Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech Wimbledon 2026 women’s singles final on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title. The ninth seed won the contest 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.
What it means!!!!!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 11, 2026
Linda Noskova held her nerve in a three-set final against Karolina Muchova to win #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/Z9lrnG5iTK
Sinner vs Zvereve LIVE: Head-to-head record!
Jannik Sinner has won his last nine meetings with Alexander Zverev and 14 straight sets against the German. Sinner was eliminated in stunning fashion in the second round of the French Open, when he wilted in a Paris heat wave. Zverev’s previous best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the fourth round three times.
Sinner vs Zvereve LIVE: A clash between top two seeds!
It’s a matchup of the top two seeds as defending champion Jannik Sinner plays French Open winner Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final today. The top-ranked Sinner is looking to bounce back from his meltdown at Roland Garros and claim his fifth Grand Slam title. Zverev, who is ranked third but seeded second, is attempting to become the first man in the professional era (since 1968) to win his second major title at the next event immediately after his first.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog for the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final. Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Zverev in the summit clash in London today. Stay connected for live scores and updates.