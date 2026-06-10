The St. Louis Blues might be preparing to give Dillon Dube another chance at the NHL level. As the team looks at little ways to strengthen its bottom-six forward group heading into 2026-27, there's a new report saying the former Calgary Flames forward is firmly on the organization's radar. After producing strong numbers with the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL, Dubé has reportedly caught the attention of Blues management. And if something comes together this summer, the 27-year-old could end up back in the league, fighting for a regular spot in St. Louis.

Could Dillon Dubé Fill A Fourth Line Role For St. Louis Blues

As per The Athletic's Jim Rutherford, there is a “strong chance” the Blues sign Dillon Dubé to an NHL contract this offseason. The report also says that St. Louis sees the veteran forward as a middle-of-the-ice option, and maybe even able to step into a fourth-line center role next season.

Dubé spent the last season with the Springfield Thunderbirds after joining the club on a professional tryout. He became one of the team's more productive forwards, putting up 20 goals and 37 points in 46 regular-season games. Then he kept that same momentum into the postseason, adding five goals and eight points across 12 playoff appearances.

The Blues struggled to find consistency from their fourth line across the entire season. A few players kept rotating through the role but nobody really owned it as a real long-term solution. With Dubé's blend of speed, power and experience though, he might be a solid in-house alternative, if the club is serious about building up its depth.

Strong AHL Production Could Earn Dubé Another NHL Opportunity

Even though Dubé hasn't shown up in an NHL game since the 2023-24 season, he still brings a lot of real experience to the table. He was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, and later he played in 325 NHL games, posting 57 goals and 127 points during his time with the organization.

The 27-year-old's performance in Springfield has strengthened his argument for another opportunity at hockey's highest level. With St. Louis trying to grab some sturdy depth without really signing up for a huge financial commitment, Dubé could be a low-risk choice, plus there's upside if things click.

Nothing has been finalized yet, but Rutherford's report indicates a reunion between Dubé and the Blues organization, on the NHL level is turning out to be a very real possibility as free agency draws near.

