Every NFL offseason produces a few quarterback stories that suddenly capture attention inside league circles. This year, one of them involves the son of a Hall of Famer trying to avoid becoming just another training camp body. As teams reshape depth charts ahead of preseason battles and roster moves, E.J. Warner has landed in Denver with a genuine opportunity to change the direction of his career. The former Fresno State quarterback is heading into Broncos rookie minicamp carrying both the weight of his surname and the uncertainty that comes with going undrafted. His father, Kurt Warner, knows exactly how brutal the waiting game can become when the league is unconvinced about your measurables.

Denver Broncos quarterback room could offer E.J. Warner a real opening

The failed try-out with the Kansas City Chiefs did not completely shut the door on Warner's hopes but it reinforced how difficult cracking an NFL quarterback room can be. Kansas City already has Patrick Mahomes entrenched as the franchise cornerstone, while the organisation recently strengthened depth with Justin Fields and rookie Garrett Nussmeier. Veteran Chris Oladokun has also remained in the building for several seasons. Denver presents a different picture altogether. Rookie minicamp creates a cleaner evaluation window because the Broncos' established quarterbacks, including Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger, are not involved in those sessions. That gives Warner valuable reps and direct exposure in front of Sean Payton's coaching staff during a critical offseason storyline.

Speaking to the Denver Gazette, Kurt Warner sounded realistic about where things stand for his son. "He's in the same place I was in for a long time," Warner stated. "Just hoping somebody gives him a shot." The Hall of Famer also believes Denver's offensive structure could suit E.J. more naturally than Kansas City's setup. "I think this week with Denver, there's a better shot with where their roster is," Warner said. "And I think Sean Payton's offense fits very well with how E.J. plays the game."

Kurt Warner's NFL journey still shapes the pressure around E.J. Warner

The comparisons are unavoidable. E.J. Warner entered the league without ideal physical traits after measuring just under six feet at his pro day, yet Payton's long history with Drew Brees offers at least some encouragement for undersized quarterbacks trying to survive NFL roster cuts. There is also substantial college production behind Warner's resume. Across spells with Temple, Rice and Fresno State, he made 41 starts while throwing for 10,844 yards and 71 touchdowns. Still, NFL locker-room reaction often centres on potential rather than statistics, especially when teams are balancing contract talks, playoff hopes and future quarterback battles.

Kurt Warner opened up on the emotional side of that reality as well. "I'm sure there's always pressure any time your dad played the position at a really high level," Warner said. "There's always pressure that everybody expects you to be like him. I think it would be impossible not to feel that to a degree, but I think he's doing a great job of writing his own story."