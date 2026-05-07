The pressure around the Philadelphia 76ers has shifted dramatically in less than 48 hours. What started as an opportunity to steal momentum back from the New York Knicks has now become a worrying postseason storyline centred on Joel Embiid's health and Philadelphia's fading offence late in games. With the Sixers now staring at a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, concerns inside the locker room are growing over whether their superstar centre can physically withstand the demands of this playoff run. The frustration was obvious after Philadelphia collapsed offensively in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's 108-102 defeat. The Sixers managed only 12 points in the final period and repeatedly failed to respond as New York tightened control defensively. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 24 points, helping maintain the team's unbeaten postseason run.

Knicks Exploit Joel Embiid Absence As 76ers Offence Fades Late

Embiid was officially ruled out roughly six hours before tip-off due to a sprained right ankle and right hip soreness. Coach Nick Nurse later revealed the former MVP woke up in discomfort and underwent treatment during the team's morning shootaround before medical staff decided he could not play. Without Embiid, Philadelphia leaned heavily on Andre Drummond and Adem Bona in the frontcourt. The pair combined for 15 rebounds but provided almost no offensive production while battling foul trouble throughout the night. Drummond attempted just two shots, while Bona failed to register one.

Even after the loss, the mood inside the Sixers dressing room suggested players believed the opportunity had slipped away rather than the Knicks completely overpowering them. “We feel like we should have won it,” 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe said, adding, “It came down to shot-making at the end of the game. They were making shots, we weren't.”

Tyrese Maxey reacted strongly after criticism of his Game 1 performance, finishing with 26 points. Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 19 each, but Philadelphia still shot only 4-for-17 during the decisive fourth-quarter stretch.

Joel Embiid injury concerns now threaten Philadelphia's NBA title hopes

Philadelphia's concerns now go far beyond one playoff loss. Embiid's health has become the biggest storyline around the franchise after he struggled physically during the Knicks' 137-98 Game 1 win, where New York repeatedly attacked his limited mobility.

There are also lingering questions about whether the hip soreness is connected to the appendectomy he rushed back from during the first-round series against Boston. After colliding with Mikal Bridges in Game 1, Embiid admitted he may need to protect himself more carefully moving forward. “Obviously based on what's been going on, I guess I've got to protect it more,” Embiid said. “I don't know if it was dirty or not, so I guess I've got to do a better job of protecting, especially that part.”

The series now shifts to Philadelphia, where the Sixers still believe they can change the direction of the postseason. “We definitely feel like we can pull ourselves out of this one,” Maxey said. “Kind of go home, get two.”