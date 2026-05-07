The pressure surrounding Angel Reese heading into the new WNBA season is already building and not because of anything happening on the court. A fresh social media controversy involving the Chicago Sky forward has now pulled another WNBA player into the conversation, with Sophie Cunningham openly questioning Reese's online behaviour during a podcast appearance. The situation escalated among NBA and WNBA fans after a post involving Jalen Duren went viral during the NBA playoffs. The online reaction became even louder because of the timing. Detroit were fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive in a tense first-round series against Orlando, while Reese's repost was interpreted by many fans as personal rather than basketball-related.

Sophie Cunningham weighs in on Angel Reese and Jalen Duren controversy

The controversy began after Reese reposted a “lowlight” clip showing Duren being dunked on by Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic. Carter Jr. is currently believed to be Reese's boyfriend, while Duren has long been rumoured to be her former partner. The sequence alone was enough to spark heavy online discussion, especially with emotions already running high during the playoff series between Orlando and the Detroit Pistons. Fans quickly interpreted the repost as a sly dig at Duren, and the conversation only grew after Cunningham addressed it publicly on her podcast Show Me Something.

Rather than brushing the situation aside, Cunningham suggested there was probably deeper tension behind Reese's decision to share the clip. “Something had to have happened for [Reese] to keep, I don't know, wanting to embarrass him in some way.”

Her co-host West Wilson pushed back on the idea that there was genuine conflict between the two. Cunningham doubled down by saying, “But then move on! Worry about the current boyfriend,” Cunningham said.

NBA playoff atmosphere turned Angel Reese post into bigger storyline

The situation spilled beyond social media once Detroit fans inside the arena began chanting Reese's name toward Carter Jr. during a decisive Game 7. Lost underneath the drama was Detroit's actual basketball achievement. Duren and the Pistons recovered from a difficult position in the series, winning three straight games to eliminate Orlando and continue their postseason push. In a playoff environment already fuelled by trade rumours, roster questions and pressure around young cores, the added off-court attention only intensified scrutiny around everyone involved. Reese has not publicly answered Cunningham's comments and remains focused on preparing for the upcoming WNBA campaign with Chicago.