Rama Duwaji stood among thousands celebrating the New York Knicks' long-awaited NBA championship, but it was her outfit that quickly became a talking point. As Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined the victory parade, Duwaji brought a completely different energy to the event with a custom look inspired by New York street culture. The illustrator and animator transformed simple Knicks championship merchandise into a standout fashion moment, showing why many people saw her outfit as one of the parade's biggest highlights.

While Zohran Mamdani chose a classic Josh Hart jersey under his suit jacket, Rama Duwaji took a much bolder approach. She wore a custom one-shouldered top created from deconstructed white, orange, and blue Knicks championship T-shirts. The design blended team pride with the creative spirit that New York is known for.

According to Vogue, designer Claire Sullivan created the piece using bootleg championship shirts purchased from local New York street vendors. Sullivan originally imagined the design as a dress paired with a large tulle skirt. Duwaji, however, added her own touch by pairing the top with a structured black skirt and bright orange pom-pom earrings.

The look felt personal, modern, and deeply connected to the city. She completed the outfit with black Nike Air Rift Breathe sandals and tall black socks, giving the entire ensemble an unexpected edge. Behind the outfit, however, was a bigger story about the people who helped bring the vision to life.

Claire Sullivan And Gabriela Karefa-Johnson Helped Create The Parade's Standout Look

Great fashion moments rarely happen by accident. Sometimes they come together when creative people share the same vision, and that was the case with Duwaji's parade appearance. The outfit reflected both New York fashion culture and the excitement surrounding the Knicks' championship celebration.

The design came from Claire Sullivan, a rising name in fashion and a finalist for the 2026 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. Known for her bold and unconventional style, Sullivan used local street merchandise as the foundation for the outfit. Vogue reported that she experimented with the shirts herself before developing the final look.

Stylist Gabriela Karefa-Johnson helped connect Duwaji with Sullivan and saw the parade as the perfect moment for the collaboration. Beyond fashion, Duwaji is also known for her work as a Syrian-American illustrator, animator, and ceramist whose art has appeared in The New Yorker and Tate Modern.