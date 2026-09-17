Mark Williams' injury has forced the Phoenix Suns to make a quick move before the new season. Duop Reath is now joining Phoenix after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the 6-foot-9 center agreed to a deal with the team. Williams recently underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder and is expected to miss several months. The move gives new coach Jordan Ott another experienced center while the Suns prepare for a longer stretch without the player they had planned to start.

Phoenix Suns Add Duop Reath After Mark Williams Injury

The Suns needed another big man, and they moved quickly. Charania reported on September 17 that Phoenix was signing Reath after Williams was ruled out for several months. Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported that Reath is joining on a one-year veteran minimum deal.

Williams suffered the shoulder injury during an offseason workout and had surgery on September 10. The Suns confirmed that he has no set return date, while Gambadoro reported a recovery period of at least five months. Williams played 60 games last season, his highest total in one NBA season.

That leaves Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach with bigger jobs in the center rotation. Reath gives Phoenix another option instead of putting all the pressure on its young big men. His arrival also gives the Suns some shooting from the center spot, which becomes important as they adjust without Williams.

Duop Reath Brings Shooting To Phoenix's Frontcourt

Reath brings a different skill to the Suns' frontcourt. The former Portland Trail Blazers center shot 41.8% from three-point range in 2025-26, according to StatMuse. He played 32 games for Portland that season before a foot injury ended his campaign early.

The move also comes with Williams' contract in mind. Phoenix signed him to a fully guaranteed three-year, $38 million deal in July after he averaged 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds last season. The Suns are therefore adding Reath as depth while keeping their long-term plans centered on Williams.

Williams' past also adds another layer. In February 2025, the Los Angeles Lakers rescinded a trade for him after his physical raised concerns. The NBA reported that the deal failed to satisfy a trade condition, while ESPN reported that Williams had failed the Lakers' physical. Phoenix now has to manage his latest setback carefully.

For now, Reath is not being asked to replace everything Williams brings. His job is to help cover the center minutes while Maluach and Ighodaro take on larger roles. With Phoenix's regular season opening October 21, the Suns have little time to settle their new front court rotation.