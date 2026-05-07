Ahead of headlining BUDX NBA House 2026 in New Delhi, two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas backed LeBron James as the greatest basketball player of all time while also stressing the importance of grassroots development, coaching and better facilities for the growth of basketball in India.



As the NBA continues expanding its presence in India, Thomas' visit comes amid growing conversations around the league's future stars, playoff race and the long-running GOAT debate. The Detroit Pistons legend will be at the fan event at Bharat Mandapam alongside former NBA stars and entertainment acts during the ongoing NBA Playoffs. The two-day event follows the success of last year's Mumbai edition and arrives as the NBA continues investing heavily in India's basketball culture, grassroots growth and long-term fan engagement.

Isiah Thomas backs LeBron James in NBA GOAT debate during India visit

Long before discussions shifted toward free agency, playoff updates and offseason roster moves, Thomas had already been vocal about where he stands in the Michael Jordan versus LeBron James conversation. “I've been on record for years now saying that LeBron James is the best basketball player I've ever seen,” he said.

Thomas also pointed to James' longevity and statistical dominance across two decades in the league. “There's never been a player in our league like LeBron James. So how can you not say he's the best to ever do it when he holds every single record?”

The Hall of Famer is also expected to participate in basketball activities, fan sessions and cultural events with appearances from names including DeMarcus Cousins. Thomas was particularly excited about interacting directly with young Indian fans through the event. “We are getting ready to head over to the Bud X house and have a good time there, listen to music, culture, and play with the kids,” he said.

NBA legend Isiah Thomas explains what India needs for basketball growth

While discussing the future of basketball in India, Thomas repeatedly stressed that player development starts well before professional leagues, contract talks or international exposure. In his view, access to courts, repetition and proper coaching remain the biggest building blocks. “From an observational standpoint, the most important thing is to play and to learn the game. And also to receive great coaching and teaching,” he said.

Thomas also said that watching basketball alone is not enough for long-term growth. “The more film you're watching, the more you learn from watching other players. But going outside, picking up the ball, and shooting it, and getting on the court, and making some friends, that's the beauty of the game.”

Away from the grassroots discussion, the legendary player also weighed in on the NBA title race. He called the Oklahoma City Thunder as favourites after bringing back their championship core and also praised San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and the resurgent Detroit Pistons led by Cade Cunningham.