Cricket may continue dominating India's sporting landscape, but former Sacramento Kings star Vlade Divac believes basketball's future in the country is far brighter than many realise. During a youth outreach event in New Delhi, the NBA great spoke confidently about India's untapped basketball potential after spending time with young players from schools and academies across the capital. For Divac, the size of the country, growing interest in the sport and visible talent among children all point toward one possibility: India eventually producing NBA players of its own.

The Serbian basketball icon visited the American Centre on Friday as part of the 'Freedom 250 Slam Dunk Experience', an event organised by the US Embassy and the Sacramento Kings. More than 100 children participated in basketball drills, shooting sessions and skill activities during the programme.

Vlade Divac impressed by India's young basketball talent

During the event, Divac remained courtside for long stretches, encouraging children individually, offering high fives and even helping one young participant complete a shot attempt by lifting him toward the basket. After watching the sessions closely, the 58-year-old sounded genuinely surprised by the level of ability on display. "I have to tell you, I am surprised, (the kids) they are pretty good," he said, as per a report in The Telegraph.

Divac especially pointed out the girls participating in the drills, praising both their confidence and shooting technique. "I was very impressed with the girls, they were good at shooting the ball. It's a big country and a lot of kids around. India should be a power in the world if they do the right thing."

While India remains heavily connected to cricket culture, Divac believes basketball has enough room to grow alongside it, particularly with the NBA continuing to expand its international presence and youth development efforts.

NBA growth in India remains a long-term basketball opportunity

Divac's comments also reflect the NBA's growing focus on India through youth programmes, academies and basketball events. Many around the league see India as a major future market because of its huge population and increasing interest in international sports. The former NBA centre understands global basketball development well. Along with his successful NBA career, Divac won two Olympic silver medals and two FIBA World Championship golds before later moving into administrative and humanitarian work.

That global experience is partly why he sounded optimistic about India's future connection to the league. "NBA is a global brand and in future, we can have some NBA players from India," said Divac.

For now, India may still be far from becoming a basketball powerhouse. But if the reaction from young players in Delhi is anything to go by, the NBA's long-term ambitions in the country are only getting started!