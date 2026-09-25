“Mind the Game” has given LeBron James a chance to speak openly about basketball, and his latest discussion comes as he prepares for another NBA season. James has decided to keep playing at 41, entering a record 24th season with the Philadelphia 76ers. After the 2025-26 season, the NBA star considered whether it was time to retire. He ultimately chose to continue because he felt his body had recovered well and his mind was in a better place. James also explained why Philadelphia became his choice after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, giving fans more details about his next NBA chapter.

Mind The Game And LeBron James' 24th NBA Season

James eventually chose to continue his career and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-27 season. The NBA confirmed the move in July after James announced that he had seriously considered retirement following his 23rd season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He said he still wanted to work, compete and have another chance to win a championship.

The decision means James will play his 24th NBA season at 41. His last season with Los Angeles showed that he could still produce at a high level. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 60 games and made his 22nd All-Star team.

James left Los Angeles after eight seasons and moved back to the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia already had Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, while Jaylen Brown also joined the team during the offseason. The 76ers now have James, Embiid, Maxey, Brown and VJ Edgecombe as part of a new-look group.

Why LeBron James Chose Philadelphia

James' decision was closely tied to his wish to keep competing for another championship. When he announced the move, he said he believed he could help Philadelphia become a championship team. He also called the move his “last decision” after spending time thinking about whether he was ready to leave basketball.

Philadelphia gives James a different team around him after his long run with the Lakers. Joel Embiid brings his experience as a former MVP, while Tyrese Maxey had a major 2025-26 season. Jaylen Brown also arrived after a career season in Boston. The team now has several players who can score while James can add his passing and experience.

James has already built one of the longest careers in NBA history. He has won four championships, four MVP awards and four Finals MVP awards. He is also the NBA's all-time leading scorer and has made 22 All-Star teams. Philadelphia will now be his fourth NBA team after Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles.

The next step is training camp and the 2026-27 season. James will begin this new chapter alongside Embiid, Maxey, Brown and Edgecombe. After considering whether his NBA career was over, he has chosen to return for another season and continue chasing another championship with Philadelphia.