Mikel Brown Jr. has recently started his career with the Brooklyn Nets. The 20-year-old was chosen sixth overall in the 2026 NBA Draft after a freshman season at Louisville. He quickly gained attention for his scoring and playmaking skills during his time in college. Brown is now preparing for his first NBA season, with the Nets looking at him as one of their young backcourt players.

He has also made headlines with a 45-point game against NC State, setting a freshman scoring record. Injuries, however, have been part of the journey. He has missed time in college with a back injury and is battling an ankle injury now. A recent report said he might be limited at the start of training camp, but shouldn't miss any significant time.

Mikel Brown Jr. injury update: Ankle sprain and back injury history

Mikel Brown Jr. played collegiate basketball at Louisville. Brown averaged 18.2 points and 4.7 assists per game during his 21-game season as a freshman at Louisville. However, he currently has an ankle injury, which should limit him during the early part of training camp, although he does not have an injury that will keep him out of any games.

Brown Jr. sprained his ankle in practice last week as he prepares for his first NBA training camp. The Brooklyn Nets are not expecting a long absence from the injury. He is under observation at the moment and will increase his activity gradually. They will continue to monitor his status leading up to our preseason opener on October 6, against the Charlotte Hornets, general manager Sean Marks said. The Nets will continue to assess Brown's development as camp moves forward.

Brown also had a lower-back problem in his freshman season at Louisville. The problem first showed up in December 2025 and caused him to miss eight games. He suffered another setback against North Carolina on February 23, 2026, and didn't return for the rest of the season. He sat out the ACC Tournament and the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Doctors had passed him for workouts by late May, and Brown said he was fully healed before the draft.

Mikel Brown Jr.'s college career, NBA draft and rise to the Nets

NBA star Mikel Brown Jr. was drafted 6th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, part of the team's young core. His scoring, playmaking, and ball-handling could make him a factor in Brooklyn's backcourt. As he begins his NBA journey, the Nets will look to his skills and potential as he adjusts to the pace and demands of professional basketball

Brown honed his game at DME Academy in Florida and was rated a five-star prospect by the NBA. He was also considered the top point guard in the 2025 class. At Louisville, he earned a spot on the ACC All-Rookie Team and was named to the third-team All-ACC. He also played for USA Basketball, helping the team win gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup and the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. However, now his future seems a bit shaky amidst the injury scare.