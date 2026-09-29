Luka Doncic had one little problem before posing for his Lakers team photos, and it had nothing to do with basketball. The Lakers star was wearing colorful bracelets made by his daughter Gabriela, but he had to take them off for the official photo session. The bracelets did not stay off for long. Doncic put them back on as soon as the photos were done. When a reporter asked if he would wear them during Lakers games, he explained that he was worried they could break. “No, because they might break, and she wouldn't be happy about that.” The moment came during Lakers Media Day in El Segundo on September 28.

Luka Doncic Keeps His Daughter's Bracelets Close

The small moment quickly became one of the more personal clips from Lakers Media Day. Doncic was preparing for the team's official photos when he removed the bracelets from his wrist. Once that part of the day was finished, he put them straight back on.

The reason is simple. The bracelets were made by Gabriela, Doncic's older daughter, and he clearly wanted to keep the gift with him. Asked about wearing them during games, he said, “No, because they might break, and she wouldn't be happy about that.” It was a short answer, but it explained why the bracelets matter to him.

Doncic has spoken openly about how much his daughters mean to him. Gabriela and his younger daughter Olivia live in Slovenia with their mother, Anamaria Goltes. Doncic spent part of the offseason there before returning to Los Angeles, and he also brought his Lakers teammates to Slovenia for a minicamp.

Luka Doncic Starts Lakers Season With Family Close To Him

There was plenty for Doncic to discuss at Media Day, with the Lakers entering a new season after a major roster change. Yet this small detail showed another side of the 27-year-old star, who is now entering his first full season as the main face of the Lakers.

Doncic led the NBA in scoring last season with 33.5 points per game, while also averaging 8.3 assists. The Lakers have added Walker Kessler and several other players around him as the team moves into a new era following LeBron James' departure.

For all the talk about basketball, the bracelets told a much simpler story. Doncic had to remove a gift from his daughter for a few minutes, then made sure it was back on his wrist. With the Lakers season about to begin, that little piece of home is staying close to him.