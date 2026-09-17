Kawhi Leonard is officially gone from the LA Clippers, ending his seven-season stint with the franchise. The veteran forward went back to the Toronto Raptors in a blockbuster trade, a major shake-up for both teams. His departure closes a big chapter in Los Angeles, where Leonard became one of the most important players for the Clippers.

Leonard came to the Clippers in 2019 after leading Toronto to its first NBA championship. He was a big-time offensive and defensive presence while in LA. Now, the Clippers have to find a way to replace his scoring, shot creation, experience, and two-way impact as they enter the 2026-27 season.

Clippers Face Roster Crunch After Kawhi Leonard's Departure

Kawhi Leonard is no longer a LA Clipper, ending seven seasons with the team. The team still has talent and depth even with losing a big star and a few future first-round picks. But the roster is still a work in progress, with Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick coming in the Leonard trade. With 17 players under contract, the Clippers will have to make at least two moves before the season starts, adding another wrinkle to their transition.

Another problem is balance on the roster, particularly in the backcourt. The Clippers have a number of guards fighting for playing time, but their frontcourt is not as deep. Cam Christie could be moved because his deal is non-guaranteed and gives LA some flexibility. He has a limited role, and there are several guards ahead of him.

Gradey Dick also faces a steep climb for regular minutes. The 22-year-old still could use some development time, but the Clippers have plenty of established options ahead of him. Bradley Beal, Max Strus, and Kobe Sanders are expected to be staple, while Kris Dunn and Keaton Wagler are versatile enough to play multiple positions, which leaves little opportunity for Dick.

Kawhi Leonard's Role as the Clippers' Two-Way Star

Kawhi Leonard was one of the Clippers' top scorers and their most important two-way player. He scored consistently, created shots, and shot efficiently while taking on tough defensive assignments. His ability to create his own offense made him especially valuable in close games and gave the Clippers a reliable scoring option.

Leonard's ability to make plays with or without the ball gave the Clippers offensive flexibility. He could create for himself, attack mismatches and score from the outside or in the mid-range. His versatility as a primary creator or secondary scorer brought lineup and game situation versatility.

Leonard gave the Clippers' wing rotation size, strength, and versatility on the defensive end. He could play a variety of positions and handle difficult assignments against the other team's stars. But his departure leaves more than a scoring gap, as Los Angeles also loses an experienced two-way player who can impact both ends. One of the biggest challenges in the new era for the Clippers will be to replace the all-around contribution of Leonard.