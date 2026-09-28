What began as a routine roster comment turned controversial when Lakers head coach JJ Redick said, for the first time in his three-year tenure, the pieces actually fit together. With LeBron James having just exited Los Angeles for Philadelphia this summer, many fans interpreted it as a subtle dig at the former Laker.

Redick, the ex-NBA sharpshooter turned podcaster who has remade himself as a coach, is now building around Luka Doncic. LeBron, the four-time champion and the league's all-time leading scorer, starts a new era with the 76ers at 41.

LeBron James and the billionaire blueprint

LeBron James remains the richest active NBA player in 2026, with Forbes placing his real-time net worth at $1.4 billion, ranking him around 2,712th globally.

He became the first active player to hit billionaire status in 2022. On-court earnings alone cross $580 million, the highest in NBA history, from his stints with Cleveland, Miami and the Lakers. The bigger engine is off the court. He signed a $90 million rookie Nike deal before his debut and later secured a lifetime Nike partnership widely reported at $1 billion-plus.

He also holds equity in Fenway Sports Group, including Liverpool FC, a $6.5 million stake in 2011 now valued around $96-141 million, plus early investments in Blaze Pizza that grew from $1 million to around $35 million, and a 42% stake in The SpringHill Company. Real estate holdings alone are estimated at $110 million.

Even on a minimum two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia now, his endorsement portfolio with Nike, Amazon, Beats, DraftKings, and Taco Bell keeps him as the 4th highest-paid athlete in the world as of May 2026.

JJ Redick and the $50 Million sharpshooter path

JJ Redick sits on a very different scale, with an estimated net worth of $50 million, built from longevity rather than equity empires. Over 15 seasons from 2006 to 2021 with Orlando, Milwaukee, the Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Dallas, he earned close to $118 million in salary.

His peak was $23 million in 2017-18 with the 76ers. Post-retirement, he monetized his basketball IQ through ESPN and his popular podcast The Old Man and the Three, plus brand deals with Nike, Panini, and others, estimated at around $500,000 as a player. His coaching pivot changed the math: hired by the Lakers in 2024 on a four-year, $32 million deal, he received a two-year extension in September 2025, taking his contract to five years through 2029-30 at $45 million total, or about $9 million annually.

While LeBron's wealth is driven by ownership and lifetime endorsements, Redick's is a classic high-earner career transitioning from player salary to media and now one of the NBA's top-paid coaching contracts.