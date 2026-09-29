LeBron James has finally spoken about what comes next, but the Philadelphia 76ers star is not ready to look that far ahead. James used his first Sixers media day to make one thing clear: his focus is on the present. At 41, James is entering his record 24th NBA season and does not want to put a date on retirement. Speaking in Camden, New Jersey, on September 28, he said he wants to be the best version of himself while he is with Philadelphia. He also made it clear that building this team will take daily work, patience and a willingness to step outside comfort zones.

LeBron James Keeps His Future Open With The 76ers

James was asked about his future during his first media appearance in a Sixers jersey. He did not confirm whether Philadelphia would be his final team or whether this would be his final NBA season. “I don't want to speak on the future right now,” James said, adding that he wants to live in the moment.

His comments came after signing a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia that includes a player option for the second season. The NBA's official website reported that James is entering his 24th season after averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists last season. He said his goal now is to help his new team every day.

James also knows that talent alone will not be enough. He spoke about practice, film sessions, travel and spending time together as important parts of building chemistry. “We have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” he said. That message sets up the bigger challenge waiting for Philadelphia this season.

LeBron James Sets Championship Focus In Philadelphia

The new Sixers group has plenty of big names, including Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. James said everyone will need to do things they may not enjoy if the team wants to reach its goal. He also made clear that he is ready to take whatever role the team needs.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Maxey played an important part in bringing James to Philadelphia. James said his relationship with Maxey was “one of the main deciding factors” when he considered his options. Their connection now becomes part of a new Sixers team trying to build chemistry quickly.

There is also a clear reason for James' urgency. Philadelphia went 45-37 last season before being swept by the Knicks in the second round. James said, “I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round.” With training camp beginning, his message is simple: the future can wait, but the work with the 76ers starts now.