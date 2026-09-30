The sound of a helicopter briefly took over Anfernee Simons' media session on September 29, with LeBron James at the center of the moment. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the helicopter was taking James to New York after the Philadelphia 76ers' first training camp practice in Camden, New Jersey.

James had already spoken about keeping homes in both cities during the Sixers' media day. His first day of camp then offered a clear example of how that plan could work. The helicopter left after practice as Simons answered questions from reporters, adding an unusual moment to the Sixers' opening day.

LeBron James Helicopter Departure Interrupts Anfernee Simons' Media Session

The noise came just as Anfernee Simons was speaking after practice. Reporters heard a helicopter outside the Sixers' training complex, and McMenamin identified it as James' ride to New York. The 95-mile trip can take around 90 minutes to two hours by car, while a helicopter flight takes roughly 40 to 45 minutes.

The timing also gave more meaning to James' comments from media day. When asked whether he would live in New York or Philadelphia, James answered, “Both.” He later added, “Multiple residences.” The September 29 flight showed that New York remains part of his plans while he starts his Sixers career.

For Simons, it was simply part of his first training camp media availability. For the Sixers, though, James' arrival has already changed the attention around ordinary team activities. The next part of this story is the unusual setup behind James' decision to keep a home in New York.

LeBron James' New York And Philadelphia Plan Takes Shape

James' move to Philadelphia did not mean giving up his connection to New York. The four-time MVP has spoken openly about his love for Madison Square Garden, and he recently said he had “visions of playing in [Madison Square] Garden and finishing my career in the Garden.”

The Sixers give James a chance to stay connected to New York while joining a team built around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. Philadelphia's preseason opener is against the Knicks on October 5, while James' first regular-season game with the Sixers is scheduled for October 20 at Madison Square Garden.

It was one confirmed trip, not proof that he will make the flight after every practice. For now, James has made it clear that both Philadelphia and New York will be part of his new NBA chapter.