LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana have entered a new phase of their lives, with basketball, family and money all becoming part of their public story. Ball is now with the Minnesota Timberwolves after his 2026 trade, while Montana, whose real name is Analicia Chaves, is facing legal charges in North Carolina. Their estimated combined net worth is around $41 million to $55 million, although these numbers are not official.

The couple also welcomed their son, LaOne, in January 2026. They shared the news publicly in May through PEOPLE and also introduced I Am Fertility, a nonprofit inspired by Montana's IVF journey. Their story has since taken another turn following Montana's September 28 arrest.

LaMelo Ball And Ana Montana's Money, Careers And Latest News

LaMelo Ball built most of the couple's estimated wealth through basketball. Born in Anaheim, California, he became the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and won Rookie of the Year. NBA.com lists him with Minnesota after Charlotte traded him in June 2026.

His five-year rookie extension was worth $203.9 million, according to NBA.com, while Celebrity Net Worth currently estimates his wealth at $40 million. Ball also signed a long-term partnership with PUMA before entering the NBA. PUMA confirmed the deal, but its financial value was not disclosed.

Ana Montana built her own career through modeling, fashion work and social media. She joined Louis Model Management at 21 and later worked with brands including Fashion Nova. Her financial value is less documented, which is why estimates for her wealth vary widely.

LaMelo Ball And Ana Montana Relationship, Son LaOne And 2026 Updates

Their relationship has remained fairly private despite their large public profiles. Reports have linked LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana since 2021, while their relationship became more public later. This year brought their biggest family update when they welcomed their first child together.

PEOPLE reported that LaOne was born in January. The couple said, “Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way.” They also launched I Am Fertility, offering support and financial help to women dealing with fertility and IVF treatment.

The latest development is Montana's arrest in Mecklenburg County on September 28. Complex reported two felony counts involving obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery and two misdemeanor possession counts. Montana's lawyer has disputed the way the allegations are framed. The charges remain allegations, not convictions.