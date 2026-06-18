The New York Knicks' championship parade was filled with excitement, but one unexpected moment has ended up dominating social media conversations. A video posted by TheDunkCentral on June 18, 2026, shows a Knicks fan being helped by bystanders after appearing to collapse during the crowded celebrations in New York City. As people rushed to assist him, the situation took an awkward turn when the recovering fan repeatedly tried to kiss the woman helping him, only to be rejected each time. The clip quickly went viral and sparked a wave of reactions online.

Knicks Fan Tries To Kiss Woman Who Helped Him During Parade Incident

The video shows a group of people gathered around a man lying on an elevated platform near the parade route. Several bystanders appeared concerned about his condition and quickly stepped in to help. Among them was a woman dressed in blue athletic clothing who knelt beside him and stayed close while he recovered.

As the man started regaining awareness, viewers noticed a different interaction unfolding. The fan repeatedly leaned toward the woman as if attempting to kiss her. Each time, she turned her face away and avoided the advance. The post from TheDunkCentral highlighted the moment as the fan getting "curved," which helped the clip gain even more attention online.

While the awkward exchange became the focus of the video, many viewers also pointed out the efforts of the people who stopped to help. The scene showed strangers working together during a crowded event, with several people checking on the fan and making sure he was okay before the moment took an unexpected direction.

Social Media Reacts To Viral Knicks Parade Video

As the clip spread across X, reactions arrived almost immediately. Some users found humor in the situation and joked that the fan was determined even after appearing to struggle moments earlier. Others compared the moment to scenes from movies where a rescued person develops an instant crush on the person who helped them.

Not everyone saw it as a joke, however. Several users criticized the fan's actions and argued that the woman's help should not have been met with unwanted advances. Others suggested the fan may have been confused or overwhelmed after whatever caused him to end up on the ground in the first place.

No further information about the individuals involved has been released, and there have been no reports of additional issues connected to the incident. Still, the video has become one of the most talked-about clips from the Knicks parade, showing how a few unexpected seconds can sometimes attract as much attention as the celebration itself.