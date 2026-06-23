Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark did not hold back after Monday night's game against the Phoenix Mercury. Fresh off an 86-77 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark voiced her frustration with WNBA officiating after being handed a technical foul during a heated moment involving Phoenix veteran DeWanna Bonner. The Fever guard said officials told her she was penalized for clapping, a decision she strongly disagreed with. Clark finished the game with 24 points and nine assists, but it was her postgame comments that quickly grabbed attention.

Caitlin Clark Criticizes WNBA Referees After Receiving Fifth Technical Foul

The controversial moment came during a tense exchange involving Clark and former Fever player DeWanna Bonner. Following the incident, officials assessed Clark her fifth technical foul of the season. Speaking to reporters after the game, Clark interrupted a question from The Athletic's James Boyd and immediately addressed the call.

“Yeah, it's ridiculous,” Clark said. “I got a technical for clapping. We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I'm going to be suspended for, if I'm going to get technicals for clapping.” Clark added that referee Gerda Gatling told her the technical was issued because she was clapping and allegedly instigating the situation.

The Fever guard made it clear that her approach on the court will not change. “I'm going to play with emotion. I'm going to play with passion. And if they're going to give me a technical foul for clapping, so be it,” Clark said. With five technical fouls already this season, the discussion around officiating and Clark's emotional style could remain a major storyline moving forward.

Caitlin Clark's Growing Frustration With Officiating Could Become A Season-Long Storyline

Competitive fire has always been part of Caitlin Clark's game. Whether in college or the WNBA, the Indiana star has never been afraid to show emotion. That passion has helped make her one of basketball's biggest names, but it has also brought increased attention from officials and opponents alike.

Clark also questioned why technical fouls were not assessed equally during Monday's incident. “The league can come back and review that play, and I'd love to hear what they say of the reasoning of why I got the technical foul in that situation; why other players on their team didn't get a technical foul,” she said. She later added, “Okay, then you just don't like competitive basketball. That's just facts.”

As Clark inches closer to the eight-technical-foul mark that triggers an automatic suspension, every future interaction with officials will likely be closely watched. Monday's comments once again highlighted the ongoing tension between the WNBA's biggest star and league officiating, making this an important storyline to follow for the rest of the season.