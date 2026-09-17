Adam Silver's push for NBA parity has drawn fresh criticism as the San Antonio Spurs look to keep Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle together. On the Club 520 Podcast, Jeff Teague and DJ Wells questioned the league's second-apron rules and the pressure they can put on teams that build through the draft. Their comments came after Silver again defended the NBA's current system and its record of eight different champions in eight years.

Jeff Teague And DJ Wells Question Adam Silver's NBA Parity Rules

Teague made his feelings clear while discussing Silver's comments. “I don't like parity. I hate it,” he said. He added that teams should be able to keep stars they draft and develop. Teague also pointed to Oklahoma City and James Harden as an example of a young core being broken apart.

DJ Wells shared the same concern about teams being rewarded for drafting well. He said, “I like teams that draft well to be rewarded for what they did.” The discussion then moved to San Antonio, with the hosts joking about which young Spurs guard could eventually leave, Dylan Harper or Stephon Castle.

The Spurs reached the 2026 NBA Finals after going 62-20 in the regular season, but the New York Knicks won the series. San Antonio now has Wembanyama, Harper, Castle and De'Aaron Fox under contract, giving the team plenty of talent while also creating future salary decisions.

Victor Wembanyama's Contract Gives Spurs More Room To Build

San Antonio has already made one major move to protect that young core. Wembanyama signed a five-year, $252 million extension in July. He chose the 25% maximum instead of a possible 30% deal worth around $303 million, giving the Spurs more room under the salary rules.

Fox's four-year, $229 million extension begins with the 2026-27 season and runs through 2029-30. Castle can become eligible for his rookie extension after the 2026-27 season, while Harper's extension window comes later. Those contracts will make San Antonio's future payroll a major part of roster planning.

Silver has defended the system because the NBA has had eight different champions over the last eight seasons. He said the league wanted a more NFL-like setup where teams of different market sizes could compete. For the Spurs, though, the question is how much room that system leaves for a young core to grow together.