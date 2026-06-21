Not every story tied to the NBA offseason involves trades, free agency or roster moves. This week, one of the biggest talking points surrounding Los Angeles Lakers guard and NBA great LeBron James' son, Bronny James, had nothing to do with basketball at all. Instead, social media users found themselves trying to verify a viral claim that his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, is pregnant. The rumor went viral across X, Instagram and Facebook, drawing millions of views and triggering an uptick in online searches. But a closer look at the posts behind the claim shows there is no evidence that Bronny James and Parker Whitfield are expecting a child.

How The Bronny James Pregnancy Rumor Started

The latest round of speculation can be traced to the parody account @TheNBACentel, which shared a photo appearing to show a young couple looking at a sonogram. The post included a simple caption: "Bronny ????????".

Many users assumed the photo showed Bronny James and Parker Whitfield. It did not. The photo is actually of a college football player Madox Sekyere and his partner, Karsyn, who were announcing their own pregnancy. Their original post read: "Not our timing but the Lords… Baby coming Dec ‘26."

After the photograph was reposted without its original context, the rumor went wild and reportedly generated around 3.5 million views before users traced the photo back to its actual source.

Not The First Time Bronny James Rumors Have Gone Viral

This was not the first time a false pregnancy claim involving Bronny and Whitfield gained traction online. In late 2025, similar rumors circulated widely enough to become a breakout Google search trend, with users searching terms such as "bronny gf," "bronny james child" and "bronny instagram."

Several low-credibility social media pages pushed the story further by sharing fake graphics claiming Whitfield was pregnant. One viral post stated, "Rumors have started circulating that Bronny James' girlfriend may be experiencing early pregnancy symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting, according to reports. The James family has not released any statement regarding the situation. If the news turns out to be true, LeBron James could become the first active NBA player in history to play in the league as both a father and a grandfather at the same time."

Parker Whitfield's Family Previously Reacted To Similar Claims

Questions surrounding the rumor had already reached Whitfield's family months earlier. Parker Whitfield, who has been publicly linked to Bronny James since 2024, comes from a family familiar with public attention. Her mother is actress Salli Richardson, while her father, Dondré T. Whitfield, is a three-time Emmy nominee.

When a social media account previously claimed his daughter was pregnant, Whitfield did not hide his frustration. Reacting in the comments section, he wrote, "What dumb a** believes this???"

Neither Bronny James nor LeBron James has publicly addressed the latest wave of speculation.