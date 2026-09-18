Shaquille O'Neal and influencer Sophie Rain were first linked in September 2025 after a photo went viral showing her sitting on his lap at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas. Rain had attended his DJ Diesel set during her 21st birthday celebration, which sparked dating rumors online due to their 32-year age gap.

The latest rumor taking over social media claims Shaquille O'Neal said the biggest mistake of his life was paying Sophie Rain $5 million for one night and a vacation together.

How Did The Shaquille O'Neal And Sophie Rain Rumor Start And Fell Apart?

It all traces back to a single night in Las Vegas in September 2025. Sophie Rain was celebrating her 21st birthday at Encore Beach Club, where Shaquille O'Neal was performing as DJ Diesel. After his set, a photo of her sitting on his lap surfaced online and exploded. Because of their 32-year age difference, gossip pages immediately started pushing a dating narrative.

Shaq quickly shut it down. Commenting on a viral video about the rumor, he wrote, “I was DJing at Encore Beach Club. She came to my party, dummy stop tryna create rumors” and joked, “I don't that young but I will date your mom and give you a brother.”

Sophie Rain also denied it, saying, “I am a big fan of Shaq. But there is nothing going on between us and there was no funny business at the party. We didn't hook up.”

Later, meme accounts added a fabricated twist with a fake quote claiming Shaq called paying her $5 million for a night and a vacation his biggest mistake. No interview, clip, or credible outlet has ever shown him saying that, and both had already denied any relationship.

Sophie Rain Was Trending A Few Months Ago For Another Claim

Sophie Rain claimed in May 2026 that an unnamed NBA player offered her $15 million in exchange for her virginity, a statement that quickly gained traction online after she shared it in a short video.

In the clip, Rain displayed a message that made the offer and said the proposal had come in the previous week. She stated that she declined immediately, citing her morals and her Christian faith. Rain has previously spoken about being a virgin despite working in adult content spaces, saying she wants to show that you can be confident and successful while remaining reserved.

When approached by TMZ shortly after the video went viral, Rain declined to identify the player. She said only that he plays basketball and that she did not want to ruin anyone's career. She added that the player stopped contacting her after she said no and that similar propositions had been made to her before.

Following her anonymous claim, numerous accounts on X and TikTok began attributing the offer to specific players, including LeBron James, and added unverified details such as additional payments for silence. As of now, no major sports outlet, legal filing, or team representative has confirmed any name linked to the allegation.