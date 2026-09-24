The latest Dereck Lively II injury update gives the Dallas Mavericks another reason to be cautious heading into training camp. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Lively has yet to be cleared for camp, which begins Saturday. That does not necessarily mean the 7-foot-1 center has suffered a setback. Lively is still recovering from the foot surgery he underwent in December, which brought his sophomore season to an early end. However, with camp just around the corner, Dallas still does not have a clear timeline for his return or know whether he will be ready for opening night. After dealing with injuries during his first two NBA seasons, Lively's recovery has been something the Mavericks will be watching closely.

Dereck Lively Injury Update Ahead of Training Camp

Tim MacMahon shared the details on X, revealing that Lively is not cleared for camp while the right foot continues to heal from the December operation. His status for the regular-season opener is undecided. There is one small comfort. Lively has had no setbacks and is "slowly ramping up to begin basketball activity," MacMahon wrote.

Dallas has spoken in soft terms for months. When the surgery was announced in December, the team said a full recovery was expected in time for the start of camp. Camp is now days away, and the recovery is not finished.

The spring brought a scooter and two crutches, then a cane, and Lively described letting the scans set the pace rather than the way the foot felt. By late June, six months after surgery and out of the walking boot, Lively still declined to name a return date. "I'm taking my time," Lively said at a Mavericks youth camp.

New general manager Mike Schmitz sounded upbeat on Aug. 14. Schmitz said Lively was "working his tail off" and was in the facility constantly, though no dates came with the praise.

Mavericks Lean On Frontcourt Depth As Lively Injury Timeline Stays Open

Kyrie Irving is expected back for the season opener, which leaves Lively's recovery as the big open question in the middle of the rotation. The Mavericks can afford to wait, too. Daniel Gafford is coming off a career season, Santi Aldama arrived from Memphis, Morez Johnson Jr. came in as the ninth overall pick, and Moussa Cisse stayed after Dallas matched New York's offer sheet.

If Lively misses opening night, NBC Sports expects Gafford to start at center. Gafford might even keep the job after Lively returns, should the Mavericks bring Lively along slowly.

A right ankle stress fracture disrupted Lively's the 2024-25 season, and a July 2025 procedure to clear bone spurs from the right foot followed. December's operation was the second on that foot in roughly six months. Over the last two seasons, Lively has played 43 games, including just seven last year at 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.