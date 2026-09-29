LeBron James and Bronny James will no longer share the same Lakers locker room, but Bronny says there is no hard feeling between them. After LeBron moved to the Philadelphia 76ers, his son decided to stay in Los Angeles for his third NBA season. Bronny spoke about the change during Lakers Media Day on September 28. He said the two did not have a long talk about the move and made it clear that both now have their own careers. “He's got his own path, and I got my own,” Bronny said.

Bronny James Wants To Build His Own Lakers Career

The father-son chapter with the Lakers ended after two seasons together. LeBron left Los Angeles in July and signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers. Bronny, meanwhile, remains under contract with the Lakers and is preparing for another season in Los Angeles.

Bronny said he and LeBron did not spend much time talking about the business side of the decision. “We're men of very little words when it comes to talking about business and what we're going to do and how we feel about each other. So, it wasn't really much to be honest with you,” he said. His focus is now on improving his game.

That change also gives Bronny a chance to keep building his name without having his father beside him every day. He said LeBron knows he wants to grow as a player and make a name for himself. The Lakers guard is expected to compete for a bigger role behind Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

LeBron James And Bronny James Set For Christmas Meeting

Their next chapter will still bring them together on an NBA court. The Lakers and 76ers are scheduled to meet in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, giving Bronny his first chance to face LeBron as an opponent instead of a teammate.

Bronny has already welcomed that challenge. “I'm happy for him and excited to see where their season goes. I'm excited to see him on Christmas. I'm excited to play against him on Christmas, so that's going to be good,” he said. The meeting will add another moment to their unusual NBA story.

The two made history on October 22, 2024, when they became the first father-son pair to play together in an NBA game. Now that shared Lakers chapter is over. LeBron is chasing another title in Philadelphia, while Bronny enters Year 3 focused on his own growth. Their paths have split, but the next family moment is already on the calendar.