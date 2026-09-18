Ayesha Curry recently gave Stephen Curry a playful public shoutout, but her message also offered a glimpse into the support behind her latest business venture. The Golden State Warriors star appeared in a reel using one of Ayesha's Sweet July lip treatment products, prompting an affectionate response from his wife. Her words were lighthearted, yet they also showed how much she values Stephen's presence as she continues building a brand rooted in her own interests and family background.

Sweet July's skincare line has a particularly personal meaning for Ayesha. Her love for cooking and food helped spark her interest in skincare, while the wisdom of her mother and grandmother influenced the ingredients and ideas behind the products. Stephen's playful appearance with one of them gave Ayesha another reason to celebrate the person supporting her along the way.

Ayesha Curry Highlights Stephen Curry's Support for Her Business

Ayesha Curry shared the playful exchange on her Instagram Stories after posting a reel featuring herself and Stephen. In the clip, the Warriors star used one of her Sweet July lip treatment products, turning an ordinary product moment into a fun interaction between the couple.

Ayesha responded with an affectionate message for her husband.

“Stop… don't stop @sweetjuly why is he being sexy with the product? @stephcurry30 you're THE BEST husband and best friend a markham ting could ask for,” Ayesha wrote.

The message put Stephen's support for her work front and center without making the moment feel like a formal business promotion. His appearance with a Sweet July product was playful, while Ayesha's response made it clear she appreciated both the gesture and the man behind it.

The exchange also highlighted the personal story behind Ayesha's skincare venture. In her founder's note, she explained how her passion for food and cooking led her toward skincare. She drew a connection between quality ingredients in cooking and their potential benefits for skin.

Her mother and grandmother also played an important role in shaping the project. Ayesha said their knowledge of Caribbean ingredients inspired her to explore foods such as guava, papaya and lychees for her products.

Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Journey Has Personal Roots

Ayesha described the skincare project as a three-year personal journey. Her goal was to combine nutrient-rich superfoods with active ingredients to create clean formulas designed to make everyday skincare feel more like self-care.

Her Caribbean background is woven into the story as well. Ayesha explained that the influence of her family helped shape her approach to the products, giving Sweet July a connection to experiences and traditions that go beyond the business itself.

Stephen's involvement added another personal layer to the latest moment. His use of the lip treatment allowed Ayesha to acknowledge his support while sharing a glimpse of their relationship with followers.

The exchange also follows the couple's 15th wedding anniversary celebration earlier this year. The two marked the occasion with a simple diner outing, with Stephen calling their marriage 15 years of “blissful matrimony.”