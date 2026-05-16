The Los Angeles Lakers entered the offseason believing they had finally found the ideal backcourt balance around Luka Doncic. Now, one of the biggest NBA offseason storylines is becoming whether they can actually afford to keep it together. Austin Reaves' rise from reliable role player to near All-Star level creator has dramatically changed his market value, and rival teams are preparing to test the Lakers' resolve with aggressive free agency offers. Several front offices view him not simply as a complementary scorer, but as a player capable of reshaping an offence immediately. According to The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz are all exploring paths to pursue the 27-year-old guard, with some franchises already positioning themselves financially for a serious move once the market officially opens later this summer.

Lakers face growing NBA free agency pressure over Austin Reaves

Brooklyn and Chicago seem to hold the clearest advantage early because of available cap space. Both teams are searching for stability in the backcourt and believe Reaves fits the modern NBA perfectly with his shot creation, secondary playmaking and ability to function both on and off the ball. Around the league, executives increasingly see him as more than a supporting piece beside stars.

Atlanta's interest is being watched too. After moving on from Trae Young and reshaping the roster around Jalen Johnson, the Hawks are hunting for guards who can steady the offence without dominating possession. Reaves' versatility has reportedly made him an appealing target as the franchise attempts to reset its long-term direction without entering a full rebuild.

Utah's situation is different but equally aggressive. The Jazz continue pushing towards relevance quicker than expected, especially after adding Jaren Jackson Jr. and strengthening their young core. Reaves would instantly become one of their primary creators and potentially accelerate their postseason push in the Western Conference. Creating the financial flexibility to make that happen could require additional roster moves, but league sources believe Utah is in the race.

Luka Doncic partnership makes Austin Reaves crucial to Lakers title hopes

Inside the Lakers organisation, there is little uncertainty about how important Reaves has become. His chemistry with Doncic transformed stretches of the team's offence last season and strengthened belief that Los Angeles finally has a sustainable foundation beyond short-term superstar planning. Even so, there is growing expectation across the NBA that Los Angeles will fight hard to avoid losing a player viewed internally as central to their championship hopes and locker-room identity.