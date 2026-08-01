Takhellambam Inunganbi's journey back to the top of Indian judo has been built on resilience, patience and an unwavering belief in the process. After overcoming two career-threatening knee injuries, including a meniscus tear that required surgery in 2024, the 27-year-old has returned stronger than ever, winning the 2025-26 Senior National Championships and becoming the first Indian judoka in 13 years to win a medal at the Asian Judo Championships.

She now heads into the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow determined to continue that momentum on another major international stage, according to a release.

Training at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Inunganbi has benefited from an integrated high-performance environment that supported every stage of her comeback. Following her surgery in June 2024, IIS played a key role in her rehabilitation and return-to-sport programme, providing access to coaching, strength and conditioning, physiotherapy, recovery, sports science and nutrition support.

"Coming back after two serious knee injuries taught me to appreciate every training session and every opportunity to compete. There were moments when the road back felt uncertain, but I never stopped believing I could return stronger. The support I received at the Inspire Institute of Sport throughout my rehabilitation made a huge difference. From my recovery to getting back on the mat, I always had the right people around me, and that gave me the confidence to focus completely on becoming the best version of myself."

Her remarkable comeback reached a new milestone earlier this year when she claimed bronze at the Asian Judo Championships in Ordos, becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the competition since 2013. For Inunganbi, the achievement reaffirmed that persistence and consistency eventually bring results.

"Winning the Asian Championships bronze was a special moment because it reminded me that all the hard work during rehabilitation was worth it. Every competition teaches you something, and my focus now is to keep improving, trust the process and perform to the best of my ability whenever I step onto the mat."

Baye Diawara, Inunganbi's coach at the Inspire Institute of Sport, believes her greatest strength has been the determination she showed throughout her recovery.

"Inunganbi's biggest quality is her resilience. Recovering from one major injury is difficult enough, but coming back from two serious knee injuries and returning to win at the highest level takes exceptional commitment. She trusted the rehabilitation process, worked hard every single day and never lost sight of her goal. Her Asian Championships medal was the result of months of disciplined work, and I believe she is ready to challenge herself against the best in Glasgow."

Having established herself once again among India's leading judokas, Inunganbi says her focus remains on continual improvement rather than outcomes.

"I've realised that success comes from staying patient and focusing on the small improvements every day. Representing India is always an honour, and I'm excited for the opportunity to compete at the Commonwealth Games. My goal is to give everything on the mat, enjoy the experience and continue growing as an athlete."

After one of the most inspiring comeback stories in Indian judo, Inunganbi now heads to Glasgow looking to carry the confidence from a breakthrough season onto one of the biggest stages of her career.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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