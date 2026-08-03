The Commonwealth Games 2026 presented India with a unique challenge. Disciplines like hockey, badminton and wrestling, which traditionally contribute a lion's share of India's medals at the CWG, were not included. There were apprehensions that India might not be able to reach even half of its medal tally from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (61). However, boxers and judokas ensured that India finished fourth in the medal tally with a total haul of 39 medals.

Boxers won seven gold and three silver medals. Runner Gulveer Singh won silver and bronze in the 10,000m and 5,000m respectively. Judokas won two gold medals, one of them by Asmita Dey.

Anand Mahindra praised the efforts of the Indian athletes.

"Glasgow 2026 just concluded yesterday. A slew of medals & a fourth-place overall finish for India. But of everything from these Games, two stories touched me deeply. A judoka whose father fixed cycles for Rs 300 a day, lived in a mud house, and didn't live to see his daughter become the first Indian, man or woman, to win Commonwealth Games judo gold," Anand Mahindra wrote on X.

"And a farmer's son from an Aligarh village who ran on dirt trails just to pass the Army fitness test, and last week became the first Indian ever to win two track medals at a single Games. Asmita Dey. Gulveer Singh. No shortcuts, no head starts. Just hunger and the refusal to stay where they started. This is what 'Rise' actually looks like. A mud house and a village trail. No words would be enough to explain why they inspire me."

Glasgow 2026 just concluded yesterday.



A slew of medals & a fourth place overall finish for India.



But of everything from these games, two stories touched me deeply.



A judoka whose father fixed cycles for ₹300 a day, in a mud house, & didn't live to see his daughter become… pic.twitter.com/kU8atK0cH0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 3, 2026

Here's the full list of medal winners for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026:

Jhandu Kumar - Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting - Bronze

Rishikanta Singh - Men's 60kg Weightlifting - Silver

Mirabai Chanu - Women's 48kg Weightlifting - Gold

Muthupandi Raja - Men's 65kg Weightlifting - Silver

Gyaneshwari Yadav - Women's 53kg Weightlifting - Silver

Bindyarani Devi - Women's 58kg Weightlifting - Bronze

Sharmila Dhankar - Women's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics - Gold

Sarvesh Kushare - Men's High Jump Athletics - Silver

Shilpa K. Shyla - Women's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics - Bronze

Valluri Ajaya Babu - Men's 79kg Weightlifting - Silver

Harjinder Kaur - Women's 69kg Weightlifting - Silver

Gulveer Singh - Men's 10,000m Athletics - Silver

Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump Athletics - Silver

Dilip Gavit - Men's 100m T47 Para Athletics - Gold

Mohammed Basil - Men's 100m T47 Para Athletics - Silver

Lovepreet Singh - Men's +110kg Weightlifting - Silver

Seema Kaliramna - Women's Discus Throw Athletics - Bronze

Asmita Dey - Women's -48kg Judo - Gold

Harsh Singh - Men's -60kg Judo - Gold

Yamini Mourya - Women's -57kg Judo - Silver

Tejaswin Shankar - Men's Decathlon Athletics - Bronze

Yash Vir Singh - Men's Javelin Throw Athletics - Bronze

Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw Athletics - Silver

Preeti Pawar - Women's 54kg Boxing - Gold

Praveen Chithravel - Men's Triple Jump Athletics - Silver

Selva Prabhu - Men's Triple Jump Athletics - Bronze

Jaismine Lamboria - Women's 57kg Boxing - Gold

Jadumani Singh - Men's 55kg Boxing - Silver

Shubham Juyal - Men's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics - Silver

Soman Rana - Men's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics - Gold

Unnati Sharma - Women's -63kg Judo - Bronze

Sakshi Chaudhary - Women's 51kg Boxing - Gold

Priya Ghanghas - Women's 60kg Boxing - Gold

Arundhati Choudhary - Women's 70kg Boxing - Gold

Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 75kg Boxing - Silver

Sachin Siwach - Men's 60kg Boxing - Gold

Ankush Panghal - Men's 80kg Boxing - Gold

Narender Berwal - Men's +90kg Boxing - Silver

Gulveer Singh - Men's 5,000m Athletics - Bronze

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