Anand Mahindra Hits The Bull's Eye On India's Strong CWG 2026 Show
The Commonwealth Games 2026 presented India with a unique challenge. Disciplines like hockey, badminton and wrestling, which traditionally contribute a lion's share of India's medals at the CWG, were not included
- India finished fourth at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with 39 medals overall
- Boxers won 7 gold and 3 silver medals, significantly boosting India's tally
- Judokas secured 2 gold medals, including Asmita Dey's historic judo gold
The Commonwealth Games 2026 presented India with a unique challenge. Disciplines like hockey, badminton and wrestling, which traditionally contribute a lion's share of India's medals at the CWG, were not included. There were apprehensions that India might not be able to reach even half of its medal tally from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (61). However, boxers and judokas ensured that India finished fourth in the medal tally with a total haul of 39 medals.
Boxers won seven gold and three silver medals. Runner Gulveer Singh won silver and bronze in the 10,000m and 5,000m respectively. Judokas won two gold medals, one of them by Asmita Dey.
Anand Mahindra praised the efforts of the Indian athletes.
"Glasgow 2026 just concluded yesterday. A slew of medals & a fourth-place overall finish for India. But of everything from these Games, two stories touched me deeply. A judoka whose father fixed cycles for Rs 300 a day, lived in a mud house, and didn't live to see his daughter become the first Indian, man or woman, to win Commonwealth Games judo gold," Anand Mahindra wrote on X.
"And a farmer's son from an Aligarh village who ran on dirt trails just to pass the Army fitness test, and last week became the first Indian ever to win two track medals at a single Games. Asmita Dey. Gulveer Singh. No shortcuts, no head starts. Just hunger and the refusal to stay where they started. This is what 'Rise' actually looks like. A mud house and a village trail. No words would be enough to explain why they inspire me."
Glasgow 2026 just concluded yesterday.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 3, 2026
A slew of medals & a fourth place overall finish for India.
But of everything from these games, two stories touched me deeply.
A judoka whose father fixed cycles for ₹300 a day, in a mud house, & didn't live to see his daughter become… pic.twitter.com/kU8atK0cH0
Here's the full list of medal winners for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026:
Jhandu Kumar - Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting - Bronze
Rishikanta Singh - Men's 60kg Weightlifting - Silver
Mirabai Chanu - Women's 48kg Weightlifting - Gold
Muthupandi Raja - Men's 65kg Weightlifting - Silver
Gyaneshwari Yadav - Women's 53kg Weightlifting - Silver
Bindyarani Devi - Women's 58kg Weightlifting - Bronze
Sharmila Dhankar - Women's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics - Gold
Sarvesh Kushare - Men's High Jump Athletics - Silver
Shilpa K. Shyla - Women's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics - Bronze
Valluri Ajaya Babu - Men's 79kg Weightlifting - Silver
Harjinder Kaur - Women's 69kg Weightlifting - Silver
Gulveer Singh - Men's 10,000m Athletics - Silver
Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump Athletics - Silver
Dilip Gavit - Men's 100m T47 Para Athletics - Gold
Mohammed Basil - Men's 100m T47 Para Athletics - Silver
Lovepreet Singh - Men's +110kg Weightlifting - Silver
Seema Kaliramna - Women's Discus Throw Athletics - Bronze
Asmita Dey - Women's -48kg Judo - Gold
Harsh Singh - Men's -60kg Judo - Gold
Yamini Mourya - Women's -57kg Judo - Silver
Tejaswin Shankar - Men's Decathlon Athletics - Bronze
Yash Vir Singh - Men's Javelin Throw Athletics - Bronze
Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw Athletics - Silver
Preeti Pawar - Women's 54kg Boxing - Gold
Praveen Chithravel - Men's Triple Jump Athletics - Silver
Selva Prabhu - Men's Triple Jump Athletics - Bronze
Jaismine Lamboria - Women's 57kg Boxing - Gold
Jadumani Singh - Men's 55kg Boxing - Silver
Shubham Juyal - Men's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics - Silver
Soman Rana - Men's Shot Put F57 Para Athletics - Gold
Unnati Sharma - Women's -63kg Judo - Bronze
Sakshi Chaudhary - Women's 51kg Boxing - Gold
Priya Ghanghas - Women's 60kg Boxing - Gold
Arundhati Choudhary - Women's 70kg Boxing - Gold
Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 75kg Boxing - Silver
Sachin Siwach - Men's 60kg Boxing - Gold
Ankush Panghal - Men's 80kg Boxing - Gold
Narender Berwal - Men's +90kg Boxing - Silver
Gulveer Singh - Men's 5,000m Athletics - Bronze