Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil qualified for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games on Friday. Prakash, competing in his last Asian Games, clocked 2:00.94 to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly final in sixth place. The duo of Das and Patil, on the other hand, made the 200m backstroke final. Das was particularly fast, finishing the heats in overall fourth place with a time 2:00.53 while Patil, who clocked 2:02.13, was ninth. The top 10 swimmers across heats move to the final.

However, there was disappointment in the men's 400, freestyle event with both Dhanshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Gowda failing to make the final.

While Gowda finished 17th with a time of 3:58.08, Shashikumar signed off in 18th place, clocking 3:58.73.

Dhanush Suresh too failed to make the final's cut finishing a disappointing 21st (28.40) in the 50m breaststroke heats

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals