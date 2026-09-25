Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured themselves of medal in the mixed doubles squash event by progressing to the semifinals with a win over David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines at the Asian Games on Friday. The Indians took less than half an hour to register a dominant 11-3 11-5 win in the quarterfinal. They will take on Hong Kong's Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in the semifinals on Saturday.

It is the sixth Asian Games medal for 40-year-old Joshna. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.

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