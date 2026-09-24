India vs Chinese Taipei Men's Kabaddi LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: India men's kabaddi team is all set to face Chinese Taipei in their last Group A match of Asian Games 2026 on Thursday at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium. With their semifinal berth already secured, the Indian team will look to carry its unbeaten run into the knockout stage as it targets another Asian Games title. Earlier on Wednesday, India stormed into the men's kabaddi semifinals at the 2026 Asian Games with a commanding 48-25 victory over Bangladesh in their Group A clash. The win marked India's third consecutive victory in the group stage and confirmed a medal in their bid for a ninth men's kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games.

India vs Chinese Taipei Men's Kabaddi LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Chinese Taipei, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Chinese Taipei, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Thursday, September 24 (IST).

Where will the India vs Chinese Taipei, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Chinese Taipei, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Tokai City

What time will the India vs Chinese Taipei, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Chinese Taipei, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 9:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Chinese Taipei, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Chinese Taipei, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Chinese Taipei, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Chinese Taipei, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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