India In Action At Athletics Live Updates, Asian Games 2026: After an action-packed day that brought India a total of six medals, the country will look to add to its tally in athletics on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya. The atheltics action on Tuesday will begin with the men's pole vault final, where Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will be aiming to secure medals for India. Later, Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju will compete in the women's high jump final. However, the biggest highlight of the day will be the men's 5000m final, featuring Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable, both of whom will be in contention for podium finishes. With more than 10 medals up for grabs in athletics, India will be hoping for another strong showing on Tuesday. (Asian Games Medals Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of India's athletics action at the Asian Games 2026: