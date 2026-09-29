 India In Athletics, Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: India's Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar Trail In Pole Vault Final | Asian Games News
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Asian Games 2026 19 Sep 26 to 04 Oct 26
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India In Action At Athletics Live Updates, Asian Games 2026: After an action-packed day that brought India a total of six medals, the country will look to add to its tally in athletics on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya. The atheltics action on Tuesday will begin with the men's pole vault final, where Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will be aiming to secure medals for India. Later, Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju will compete in the women's high jump final. However, the biggest highlight of the day will be the men's 5000m final, featuring Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable, both of whom will be in contention for podium finishes. With more than 10 medals up for grabs in athletics, India will be hoping for another strong showing on Tuesday. (Asian Games Medals Tally)

Here are the Live Updates of India's athletics action at the Asian Games 2026:

Sep 29, 2026 15:27 (IST)
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Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Indians trail in final!

China's Jie Yao moves into the lead after clearing 5.30m on his first attempt. The Chinese vaulter now sits at the top of the standings, with India's Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar dropping out of the medal positions.

Sep 29, 2026 15:18 (IST)
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Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Dev Kumar in bronze medal spot!

Dev Kumar Meena, meanwhile, is unable to clear 5.20m on his first attempt but gets over the bar on his second. He did not attempt 5.05m. Kuldeep Kumar also clears 5.20m on his second attempt.

Sep 29, 2026 15:14 (IST)
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Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Kuldeep in bronze medal spot!

Kuldeep Kumar slips to the bronze-medal position, with Japan's Tomoya Karasawa and Chinese Taipei's Yan-han Wu occupying first and second places, respectively, after clearing 5.20m.  Kuldeep failed to clear 5.20m on his first attempt.

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Sep 29, 2026 15:05 (IST)
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Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Good attempt from Huang!

Yong-fu Huan finally clears 5.05m on his third attempt after two early failures. The Chinese vaulter slots into third place for the time being.

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Sep 29, 2026 15:01 (IST)
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Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Stunning effort from Kuldeep!

India's Kuldeep Kumar clears 5.05m on his first attempt and joins China's Yan-han Wu at the top of the standings. A confident start from the pole vaulter from Madhya Pradesh.

Sep 29, 2026 14:55 (IST)
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Asian Games Athletics LIVE: We are underway!

China's Yan-han Wu is in action first. He attempts 5.05m and clears it brilliantly on his first try. His compatriot, Yong-fu Huan, however, fails on his first attempt at the same height.

Sep 29, 2026 14:50 (IST)
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Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Men's Pole Vault Final!

The men's pole vault final will get underway shortly, with India's Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar among the competitors. Here's the rest of the field:

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Sep 29, 2026 14:35 (IST)
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Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Pole Vault action to begin soon!

The athletics action on Tuesday will begin with the men's pole vault final, where Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will aim to secure medals for India. Both Meena and Kuldeep hail from Madhya Pradesh, with the former winning bronze at the 2024 Asian U20 Athletics Championships.

Sep 29, 2026 14:25 (IST)
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Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games athletics blog. As many as 13 medals are up for grabs, and India could significantly boost its tally if its athletes and relay teams finish on the podium.

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Avinash Sable Athletics Asian Games 2026 India Live Blogs
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