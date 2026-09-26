India concluded their canoeing campaign at the Asian Games without a medal at the Miyoshi Lake, failing to match their bronze-medal performance from the Hangzhou edition. India had won a bronze in the men's canoe double 1000m at the Hangzhou Asian Games, with Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh finishing third. However, the event has been scrapped from the programme for the current Asian Games, dealing a setback to India's medal hopes. India's campaign this time ended without a podium finish, with the paddlers competing across the kayak and canoe events.

In the men's kayak single 500m, Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat finished fourth in his semifinal, clocking 1:50.543s, which took him into the Final B classification race.

Shaktawat then topped the three-competitor Final B, finishing with a timing of 1:52.458s.

In the mixed canoe double 500m, Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam finished eighth among nine pairs in the Final A. They clocked 2:00.891s.

The mixed kayak double 500m also ended without a podium finish for India as the duo of Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash finished ninth and last in the Final A, clocking 1:53.994s.

The pair had earlier secured their place in the final after finishing second among four pairs in their semifinal.

Parvathy and Prasanna clocked 1:53.031s in the semifinal to qualify for the Mixed Kayak Double 500m Final.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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