Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam Women's Singles Final Squash LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: India star Anahat Singh will take on Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the final of women's singles squash event at Asian Games 2026 on Sunday. The 18-year-old Indian staged a stunning comeback against world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe of Japan to win 3-2 (9-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 11-3) and storm into the final. Anahat's victory guarantees her a medal, with the youngster set to claim either gold or silver in what will be her maiden singles medal at the continental event.

Anahat's triumph also carries the weight of the final, as a gold medal at the Asian Games guarantees direct entry into the LA Olympics. Anahat Singh was also part of the bronze-medal-winning women's and mixed teams at the previous Asian Games.

Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Sunday, September 27 (IST).

Where will the Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena, Nagoya.

What time will the Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match at Asian Games 2026?

The Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match at Asian Games 2026?

The Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, squash women's singles final match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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