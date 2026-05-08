Championship expectations around the Los Angeles Lakers suddenly feel far less certain and it has little to do with effort or experience. The deeper this playoff series moves against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the clearer one reality has become inside league circles: Los Angeles may be asking far too much from LeBron James while waiting for Luka Doncic's body to catch up. Every possession, every defensive breakdown and every late-game stretch now carries the same question about whether the Lakers can survive long enough for their injured superstar guard to return. The uncertainty intensified after fresh details did the rounds around Doncic's recovery from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain suffered against Oklahoma City on April 2. Early hope of a quick return has now faded, leaving the Lakers trying to manage growing playoff pressure while waiting for Luka Doncic to recover.

Luka Doncic injury update creates fresh concern for Lakers playoff hopes

The biggest issue for Los Angeles is not simply that Doncic remains unavailable. According to the Slovenian star, doctors originally projected an eight-week recovery period following MRI results confirming the severity of the strain. Although Doncic has progressed to running and individual rehab work, he has still not been cleared for contact activity. The Lakers managed to survive their previous playoff series against Houston despite injuries affecting both Doncic and Austin Reaves, but internally there is growing recognition that the Thunder present a completely different challenge. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues controlling tempo, while Chet Holmgren has repeatedly created matchup problems around the rim and in transition. Los Angeles also entered the series carrying the uncomfortable memory of being swept 4-0 by Oklahoma City during the regular season.

LeBron James faces mounting pressure as Lakers wait on Luka Doncic return

The Lakers still believe Luka Doncic can return and help later in the series if they manage to stay alive long enough. But timing is becoming a major issue. With Game 2 carrying huge importance before the series shifts back to California, the focus now seems more about surviving without Luka rather than rushing him back too early. Doncic has continued intensive rehab and reportedly even travelled to Spain for specialised treatment on the hamstring. But the Lakers are also being careful because of concerns over previous injuries getting worse after early returns. As of now, that leaves LeBron James carrying most of the offensive responsibility against a deep and fast Oklahoma City Thunder side. If Los Angeles cannot slow OKC soon, their playoff run could end before Luka is ready to return.