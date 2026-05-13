To fully revolutionize the experience of tournaments in golf, Cisco, with its multi-year deal with the USGA, finds itself at the very center of things in the United States. This is a consequence of thinking about the way in which the experience of tournaments by fans, the organization of tournaments, and the preparations for tournaments could be transformed.

This deal may put the tech company back into the center of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open championships. AI technology, cybersecurity services, and smart stadium capabilities will be integral for golf going forward.

AI, Cybersecurity, and Smart Stadium Solutions are Revolutionizing the Future of Golf

This new partnership is far more than what a simple contract extension would signify. The recent pact is more than just another example of a routine sponsorship contract. Instead, it shows that the modern sports industry is investing heavily in facilities and digital intelligence tools for the purpose of improving its games.

Jon Podany, Chief Commercial Officer at the USGA, said, “Cisco has been an essential partner in helping the USGA build a technology foundation worthy of the world's greatest golf championships. This extended partnership ensures we're not just ready for today's demands but well-positioned to push the boundaries of what's possible at our championships and beyond to meet the changing needs of our fans and customers.”

Cisco will continue its commitment to install the best networking and observation systems in all USGA competitions through the latest pact. These will deliver optimum performance and effective real-time monitoring of any USGA game. Furthermore, Cisco will ensure that these AI-enabled tools remain safe from cyberattacks.

Rob McQueen, Vice President of Global Sponsorships at Cisco, added, “We're proud to partner with the USGA as it enters a new era of AI-driven innovation. As AI becomes foundational to the future of golf, Cisco's leadership in networking, security, and digital infrastructure will help the USGA deliver smarter, more connected, and more immersive experiences for fans around the world.”

How Cisco Is Leveraging Its Expanding Role In Sports To Create Digital Ecosystems

Previously, the collaboration between the two organizations has resulted in the creation of technologies such as Connected Course and ShotCast powered by Cisco, a solution that enables shot tracking as well as improved visualizations during broadcasts.

As part of this new agreement, Cisco is also set to continue participating in the USGA's Pathways Internship Program while expanding its networking academy initiative known as Dream Teams.

With sports organizations around the globe working towards the digitization of live sporting events, the new collaboration between Cisco and the USGA may provide a template for how AI, security, and infrastructure play a role in shaping the future of sports entertainment in the world.