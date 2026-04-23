Germany forward Serge Gnabry has ruled himself out of the World Cup after tearing a muscle in his right thigh while training with Bayern Munich. Bayern said on Saturday that Gnabry had torn the adductor muscle in his thigh and would be out “for a longer period” without giving any further details. On Wednesday, the player confirmed on Instagram that he'll miss the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States in June.

“The last few days have been tough to process. A Bayern season which still holds much to play for after securing another Bundesliga title on the weekend,” Gnabry wrote. “As for the World Cup dream with Germany. That's sadly over for me.

"Like the rest of the country, I'll be supporting the boys from home. Now it's time to focus on recovery and getting back for pre-season. Thank you for all the messages.”

Gnabry contributed eight goals and set up seven more as Bayern broke the Bundesliga record for goals scored before it clinched the title last weekend.

He started every World Cup qualifier for Germany and two friendlies in March, and was sure to have been included in coach Julian Nagelsmann's plans for the upcoming tournament.

Germany faces Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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