Becky Lynch has opened up about her relationship with Stephanie Vaquer after their messy WWE RAW ending, admitting she has not trusted someone like that in a long time. Lynch was involved in the No. 1 Contender's Match against Liv Morgan, with Vaquer watching from ringside. The match fell apart when Lynch accidentally took out the reigning Women's World Champion. Vaquer then attacked both Lynch and Morgan, leading to a no-contest. Lynch later addressed what happened and made it clear she still has plenty to say before Money in the Bank. She also admitted her own mistake, while blaming Vaquer for taking things too far.

Becky Lynch admits trust became an issue with Stephanie Vaquer

Lynch had previously stood in Vaquer's corner when the Chilean star defeated Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at a house show in Santiago. After that win, Lynch made it clear she wanted a title opportunity herself.

Morgan wanted another shot too, putting both women on a collision course. WWE then booked them against each other on RAW, with the winner set to become Vaquer's challenger at Money in the Bank.

The match had another problem when Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez got involved. The Judgment Day duo tried to distract Lynch and help Morgan, but Vaquer came to the ringside. Jessika Carr later ejected Rodriguez and Perez after Rodriguez was caught handing a championship belt to Morgan.

Lynch then accidentally hit Vaquer during the closing stages. That was enough for Vaquer to snap. She attacked both competitors, and the referee called off the match.

After RAW, Lynch admitted she had put herself in that position by backing Vaquer earlier.

“I don't know whether to punch Stephanie or to thank her,” Lynch said. “'Cause now I'm in Money in the Bank, now I get to beat up both those dopes.”

Stephanie Vaquer will defend the title against both challengers

Lynch also explained why her relationship with Vaquer had meant something to her, before admitting the trust between them had been difficult.

“But (...) it's been a long time since I trusted somebody. A long time since I went to bat for somebody. A long time since I stuck my neck out for someone,” she said.

Lynch accepted responsibility for accidentally hitting Vaquer, but she did not excuse the champion's response.

“Yeah, okay, I hit her, that's on me. But she took it to the next level,” Lynch said.

Adam Pearce later confirmed the result of the RAW chaos would not leave Lynch or Morgan empty-handed. Vaquer will defend the Women's World Championship against both women at Money in the Bank on Saturday.

Triple H also shared the official match poster, writing: “Champion's choice. @Steph_Vaquer defends the Women's World Championship against BOTH @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @BeckyLynchWWE THIS SATURDAY at #MITB.”

Lynch already has her warning ready for Vaquer: “Money in the Bank, Stephanie, you're going to see a whole different side of The Man.”