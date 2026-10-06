Kevin Nash believes Big Cass is already good enough to headline WrestleMania, even though the WWE returnee took a clean loss to Dragon Lee on RAW. Nash praised Cass during Kliq This, talking about his size, his presentation and his work in the ring. Cass came back to WWE on August 3 after eight years away and has been working as a singles star on RAW. His loss to Lee came in a match Nash did not expect him to lose. Then Cass attacked Rey Mysterio and Lee on the following RAW, so he stays in the mid-card picture while WWE figures out his next program right now.

Kevin Nash was surprised by Big Cass losing to Dragon Lee

Nash said he thought Cass would get through the September 28 match pretty quickly. But Lee stayed in the fight for around 12 minutes before he got the three-count.

"Cass looks like a million bucks. I'm thinking Cass is going to, yeah, this is a five-minuter," Nash said on Kliq This.

Nash described the match as Cass and Lee going back and forth, with Lee using dives and also an arm submission attempt before Cass finally lost. The result clearly caught Nash off guard.

"I'm like, what? F***ing Cass did the job?" he said.

Cass had already beaten Je'Von Evans in under nine minutes in August, but Evans later beat him and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match. So the Dragon Lee defeat was one more setback for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

Nash thinks Cass can still reach WrestleMania's biggest stage

Even after that loss, Nash is still high on what Cass can do inside the ring. He also praised Cass because he is back in wrestling and sober after his earlier struggles.

"Now I'm like, I'm so happy that he's fing clean, sober, back in the game, could fing headline a WrestleMania tomorrow," Nash said.

Nash also liked how Cass worked against a much smaller opponent. He said a skilled guy like Lee makes it easier for Cass to bring more out of his own performance.

Cass' RAW run has mostly stayed in the mid-card so far. Earlier reports said WWE had thought about using him against Bron Breakker and Oba Femi, but Self-Made Pro later suggested this direction may not be happening after the Lee loss.

On the following RAW, Cass attacked Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee after he interfered in their tag team match against The Judgment Day. So the seven-footer is back in action again, and his next direction is still tied to the Rey and Lee program.