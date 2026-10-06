Tom Brady's marriage to Gisele Bündchen ended in 2022, but a new biography has pulled the story back into the spotlight. Liz Jones, writing after the release of Lars Anderson's book on Brady, offered a view that leaned heavily toward the former NFL quarterback. Jones questioned the familiar idea that Brady's football obsession alone caused the marriage to fall apart. She even said she felt sorry for him, while taking sharp aim at Bündchen's expectations, her fashion background and the choices that followed the couple's divorce.

Tom Brady receives backing over Gisele Bündchen split

Jones' column came after Lars Anderson's new book revisited the final days of Brady and Bündchen's marriage. According to the book, Brady even thought about walking away from football again to try to save the relationship.

That part of the story shaped Jones' sympathy for the seven-time Super Bowl winner. She pointed to the pressure Brady faced as he kept playing deep into his 40s, even after Bündchen had reportedly wanted him to retire. The columnist did not accept every claim from the biography, though. Anderson included an account that Bündchen looked to astrology before telling Brady, “We're not compatible.” Jones dismissed that explanation and argued that ending a marriage with children involved could not have come down to one simple moment.

Her argument became far more personal when she questioned whether Brady deserved the blame usually attached to the split. Jones wrote that she did not entirely blame him, even after openly describing herself as a misandrist.

Gisele Bündchen's post-divorce life came under scrutiny

Jones had met Bündchen backstage during her modeling career and described her as down to earth away from the cameras. Her column then took a harder turn, questioning whether Bündchen had grown tired of the family role she took on while Brady continued his football career.

That view differed from the picture Bundchen had given publicly. In a 2023 interview, she said the end of the marriage was part of a much bigger story and made clear she still wanted Brady to be happy. The former couple finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share Benjamin and Vivian, while Brady has another son, Jack, with Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen later built a new life with Joaquim Valente. As per reports, she was happy with her family and no longer bitter about the divorce.