Patrick Mahomes Sr. had one request after Patrick Mahomes showed off his latest work with Beats by Dr. Dre. The Chiefs quarterback posted photos of Beats headphones on Instagram following Kansas City's 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on October 4. His caption read, “AM to PM. Always locked in.” Mahomes Sr. replied in the comments. “I hope they on the way,” he wrote. The comment came from a father who has followed Patrick's sporting career since his early years. Mahomes Sr. played in MLB from 1992 to 2003 and spent much of Patrick's childhood around professional baseball.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. wanted his son to pursue baseball

Patrick Mahomes was a standout baseball player before his NFL career took shape. He played football, baseball and basketball in high school, then continued with football and baseball at Texas Tech.

Mahomes Sr. spoke about his son's baseball ability during a 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“He grew up in the clubhouse, he was always around the game, and he was always the best player on his baseball team,” Mahomes Sr. said. “He was an unbelievable shortstop, he always led his team in hitting, and he threw 97 mph on the mound, so I always thought he was gonna be a baseball player.”

Patrick chose football and entered the NFL after Kansas City selected him 10th overall in 2017.

His mother, Randi Martin, encouraged him to make the decision himself.

“She told him to pray on it and think hard about what he wanted to do, and God would give him the answers,” Mahomes Sr. recalled. “I guess God told him to keep on playing.”

Patrick Mahomes Sr. asked to travel for Chiefs games

Mahomes Sr. has also been under probation following a DWI case. He pleaded guilty in 2024 and received five years of probation. A later violation led to another arrest in February 2026.

In September, Mahomes Sr. asked a Texas court to let him travel outside the state for several Chiefs games. KLTV reported that a judge later approved travel to four games and changed the terms of his electronic monitoring.

The court decision came weeks before Patrick's latest Beats post. Mahomes Sr.'s Instagram comment offered a much simpler message to his son: “I hope they on the way.”