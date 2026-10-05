Due to his right-side and lower back sciatica, LeBron James was absent from the beginning of the 2025-2026 NBA season. James did not participate in the initial stages of the previous NBA season because of this as well. During his preparation for his 24th NBA season, LeBron James adheres to a strict daily exercise routine that is based on work with the experienced athletic trainer Mike Mancias and aimed at dealing with arthritis in his left foot and lower back using particular stretches, activations, and recoveries. Due to his injury, James did not take part in training camp, preseason, and the first month of the 2025-26 season.

Sciatica symptoms, causes, and potential complications explained

Sciatica refers to pain caused by injury or inflammation of the sciatic nerve. This condition causes pain, tingling, or numbness in the buttock or lower back area, which might radiate to the legs. Patients might also experience pain in their toes or feet. It is a very common condition, whereby many people at a certain stage in life will suffer from it.

It is the most common cause of leg pain in medical care. Pain, burning, or an electric shock-like sensation shooting down one leg and getting worse when they cough, sneeze, bend, or raise their legs when lying on their back, numbness, tingling, and a pins-and-needles sensation are some of the symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Additionally, loss of muscle strength, bladder control, and bowel control are serious symptoms to look out for.

Sciatica occurs when there is pressure on the sciatic nerve or irritation of the nerve root of the sciatic nerve. Conditions such as cauda equina, degenerative disk disease, herniated disk, osteoarthritis, spinal stenosis, tumors, cysts, or other types of abnormal growth can lead to sciatic nerve pain. However, some doctors find it difficult to point out the exact reason. Patients who seek treatment tend to recover completely. There are cases in which pain continues to cause chronic suffering. Weakness in muscles can occur due to nerve damage.

LeBron James prioritizes body maintenance as he enters his record 24th NBA season

LeBron James is suffering from sciatic nerve issues. At 7:45 in the morning, James has a meeting with his old personal trainer Mike Mancias at the Sixers' training facility. There, he prepares his body before starting a spectacular 24th NBA season. Hence, he broke his record for the longest NBA career. However, now he had to sit out one.

According to sources for ESPN, his left foot, severe arthritis, as well as his lower back, which was the reason why he was out of play for the first month of last season because of sciatica, receive special attention now. James, after having participated in 60 games while playing with the Lakers at the age of 41, is ready to break another NBA record for the longest career.

