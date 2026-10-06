More than two months after the expiry of player central contracts on July 31, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to announce the new list of contracted cricketers or clarify whether it will be made public. While a senior PCB official previously stated that the board was not bound to release the names, a subsequent clarification from another official insisted the list would eventually be made public. However, the ongoing silence has fuelled speculation, with internal sources admitting uncertainty over whether the contracts have even been finalised or distributed.

The 12-month contracts have drawn intense interest due to a shift in policy. Instead of traditional broad categories, players are reportedly being offered format-specific deals, such as Test-only or T20-only contracts, rather than multi-format retainers.

Traditionally, the PCB promptly releases the full roster and category breakdown to the media. The current delay, however, points to potential friction.

A reliable source suggested the hold-up stems from player pushback over format restrictions, as "no player wants to be restricted to one format."

This is not the first time negotiations have stalled. In 2023, the announcement of central contracts was similarly delayed due to protracted discussions between senior players and former chairman Zaka Ashraf regarding financial packages and terms ahead of the World Cup in India. Even then, the final list was eventually made public.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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