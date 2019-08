ASHES 2019: स्टीव स्मिथ के तीसरे टेस्ट तक फिट होने की पूरी उम्मीद, लेकिन...

Bouncers are a part & parcel of the game but whenever a bowler hits a batsman on the head and he falls, courtesy requires that the bowler must go & check on him. It was not nice of Archer to just walk away while Smith was in pain. I was always the first one to run to the batsman.